Iran’s Security Council says all military operations to end immediately

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Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretariat has announced an agreement to end hostilities with the United States, stating that all military operations will cease immediately and permanently following months of negotiations.

According to the announcement, “war and military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, will end immediately and permanently from tonight,” while “the naval blockade against Iran will be lifted immediately and in full,” News.Az reports, citing Fars News Agency.

The statement said the memorandum of understanding would be formally signed on Friday, 19 June, adding that negotiations on a final agreement would take place only after the implementation of the other side’s commitments under the deal.

The Secretariat also said the Islamic Republic had, “under the guidance of its martyred leader” and with “the support of the people,” concluded a memorandum of understanding after what it described as “a difficult and intensive” negotiation process.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran… has completed its superiority over the American-Zionist enemy,” the statement read, adding that the text of the agreement was finalised on the evening of 14 June following approval by the Supreme National Security Council.

Iran also thanked Pakistan and Qatar for their roles in facilitating the process, according to the statement.

News.Az