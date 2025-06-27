Iran’s top diplomat holds phone talks with UK and India foreign ministers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi held discussions with his British and Indian counterparts regarding the latest developments following Israel’s aggression against Iran.

Araqchi held separate phone conversations with the British foreign secretary, David Lammy, on Thursday and with Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Friday, News.Az reports citing Mehr news.

The British and Iranian officials held talks on the latest situation following the Israeli strikes on the territory of the Islamic Republic.

Araqchi also held a telephone conversation with his Indian counterpart, expressing hope the current status could help reduce tension in the region.

The international community is obliged to hold the Israeli regime and the U.S. accountable for violation of the international laws and regulations in the wake of the blatant breach of Iran’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty, he said.

For his part, the Indian top diplomat welcomed the ceasefire between Iran and the Israeli regime, expressing hope that the situation would help reduce tensions in the region.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Islamic Republic to follow up on consular activities between Tehran and New Delhi.

News.Az