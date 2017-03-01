Iran's version of S-300 air defense missile system tested - media

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian 'Bavar-373' air defense missile system has undergone several technical tests, the Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said.

"A number of tests have been carried out on Bavar 373 missile system, and these tests will continue until the date of delivery," Tasnim cited General Hatami as saying, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

Iran developed its own version of the S-300 missile shield after Russia shrugged off delivery of their advanced missile defense system to Iran on the pretext of the UN Security Council sanctions. Iran showcased "Bavar-373" on August 21, 2015.

The country's Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan earlier said that Tehran was expected to begin the mass production of "Bavar-373" in March 2017.

News.Az

News.Az