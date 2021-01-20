Iran’s Zarif to visit Azerbaijan next week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced that he is scheduled to travel to Baku, Moscow, Yerevan, and Tbilisi next week, according to Mehr news agency.

"I plan to travel to the Caucasus and Russia. I usually do not announce, but I think the dates of trips to Azerbaijan Russia, Armenia and Georgia have been set," said Zarif.

"We are also in talks with Turkey. Last night, I had a good telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu," he added.

"I intend to travel to countries that can work together to help the Nagorno-Karabakh issue and the situation of peace and stability in the region," Iranian FM noted.

News.Az