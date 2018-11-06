Iraq calls for implementation of UN resolutions on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has very deep ties with Iraq and is a very good partner of Iraq in the region, the Charge d'Affaires of Iraq in Azerbaijan Fadhil Awad Jebur al-Shuwaili said at a press conference on Nov. 6, Trend reports.

The charge d'affaires said that Iraq supports peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"Iraq supports Azerbaijan's position on the settlement of the conflict and calls for the implementation of UN resolutions," al-Shuwaili said.

The Iraqi diplomat also talked about the negative articles of the Iraqi journalist Gahdan Adnan who arrived in Azerbaijan.

"This journalist, who writes articles on both countries, is supported by someone. The purpose of this person is to harm good relations between Iraq and Azerbaijan. However, the ties between Iraq and Azerbaijan are historical and no one can harm bilateral relations by such actions," as-Shuwaili said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

