Iraq proposes Azerbaijani consulate in Erbil to enhance bilateral ties

Iraq has proposed the establishment of an Azerbaijani consulate in Erbil, citing the growing number of mutual visits and expanding relations between the two countries.

The announcement was made by Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein during a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baghdad on Wednesay, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"The number of delegations traveling between Iraq and Azerbaijan continues to grow each year. Previously, Baku was connected by direct flights to Baghdad, Erbil, and Najaf. During today's talks, we proposed the restoration of these air links. We also emphasized the importance of opening an Azerbaijani consulate in Erbil," he added.

