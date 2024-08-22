Iraq, Saudi Arabia urge for Gaza ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani urged for Arab and international intervention to end the Gaza conflict during their meeting in Baghdad on Thursday, according to an Iraqi government statement, News.Az reports citing The National.

The meeting between Mr Al Sudani and Prince Faisal, who arrived in Iraq on an unannounced visit, was also attended by Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein."The meeting addressed bilateral relations between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, and prospects for developing and enhancing these relations in all fields, especially political and economic,” the government statement said.Discussions also focused on “strengthening productive partnerships and activating the Iraqi-Saudi Co-ordinating Council to achieve mutual benefits and common interests for the two brotherly countries".The kingdom severed ties with Iraq after Saddam Hussein's forces invaded Kuwait in 1990 but Riyadh and Baghdad began to repair relations in 2016. Saudi Arabia reopened its embassy in Iraq in 2015 while the two countries set up a co-ordination council to upgrade ties, looking into opportunities in various fields to strengthen their bonds.They have since signed a series of agreements relating to politics, security and commerce, leading to the opening of a major border crossing.Last year, Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF announced a new unit to invest in industries across Iraq, with capital of $3 billion and headquarters in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi-Iraqi Investment Company will invest in infrastructure, mining, agriculture, property development and financial services, among other areas, acting chief executive Muteb Al Shathri said at the time.

News.Az