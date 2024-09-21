Iraq sends 2 planes carrying medical aid to Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iraqi authorities announced on Saturday the dispatch of two planes loaded with medical aid to Lebanon to meet the needs of local hospitals, News.Az reports.The aid included various medical supplies for eye injuries, amputations, abdominal injuries and burns, according to a statement released by the Hashd Shaabi forces, also known as Popular Mobilization Forces, a state-sponsored paramilitary network composed of mostly Shia Muslim groups.The dispatch followed communication device explosions on Tuesday and Wednesday across Lebanon that led to dozens of deaths and thousands of injuries, and a deadly Israeli airstrike on Friday targeting a building in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

News.Az