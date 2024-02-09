Iraq, US to hold 2nd round of talks on phased withdrawal of coalition forces

The US and Iraq have agreed to hold a second round of talks on the gradual withdrawal of coalition forces under the auspices of the Supreme Joint Military Committee, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said Thursday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The ministry said the second meeting will take place on Feb. 11. The first meeting was held on Jan. 27.

Iraq previously announced that an agreement had been reached with the US on Jan. 25 to establish a timetable for the end of the military mission of the coalition established under the leadership of the US against the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group and the gradual reduction of coalition advisors.

Bases belonging to the coalition forces have come under attack from Iran-backed Shia militia forces many times.

