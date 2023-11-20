Yandex metrika counter

Iraqi airline launches flights to Baku

Iraqi Airways, the national carrier of Iraq, has launched regular flights to Heydar Aliyev International Airport, News.Az reports. 

On November 19, 2023 at 00:15, the airline made its first flight from Baghdad to Baku airport.

Iraqi Airways plans to operate flights from Baghdad to Baku and back five times a week.

The exact schedule is available on the airline’s official website www.flyiraqiairways.com.


