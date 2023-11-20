Iraqi airline launches flights to Baku
Iraqi Airways, the national carrier of Iraq, has launched regular flights to Heydar Aliyev International Airport, News.Az reports.
On November 19, 2023 at 00:15, the airline made its first flight from Baghdad to Baku airport.
Iraqi Airways plans to operate flights from Baghdad to Baku and back five times a week.
The exact schedule is available on the airline’s official website www.flyiraqiairways.com.