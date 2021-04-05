Iraqi parliamentary delegation pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani heroes

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by President of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Iraqi Parliament Sherko Mohammed Saleh Ahmed has visited the Alley of Honors to put a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

They then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity.

The delegation laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The Iraqi parliamentarians enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as they were informed of the redevelopment works in the capital of Azerbaijan.

News.Az