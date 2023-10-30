Iraqi parliamentary delegation visits Azerbaijan's Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Chairman of the Human Rights Committee of the Council of Representatives of the Republic of Iraq Arshad Rashad Al-Salihi has today visited Azerbaijan's city of Shusha, News.Az reports.

The visitors first arrived in Fuzuli district where they got acquainted with the Fuzuli International Airport and viewed the destructions caused by the Armenians during the occupation. They were informed about the reconstruction works and projects implemented by the government of Azerbaijan in the region following the liberation from occupation.

The Iraqi delegation, who visited Shusha, was also informed about the history of the city, the situation during the occupation, as well as the restoration and construction works carried out here under the direct supervision of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

As part of their visit to Shusha, the guests first toured the city square to view the monuments of prominent cultural figures of Azerbaijan - Khurshidbanu Natavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibayli, which were vandalized during the occupation. They were informed about the city’s history and construction of the fortress walls.

Then the Iraqi MPs visited the Jidir Duzu. It was brought to their attention that during the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijani soldiers, having climbed the rocks to the Jidir Duzu, and liberated Shusha.

News.Az