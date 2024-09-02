Ireland reaffirms urgent call for Gaza cease-fire and Middle East restraint

+ ↺ − 16 px

Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin called for immediate restraint in the Middle East and an urgent cease-fire in Gaza on Monday.

During a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, Martin underlined the importance of restraint "on all sides at this time,” according to a statement by the Irish Foreign Ministry."I noted Iran's responsibility in this respect, urged it to use its influence positively, and restated the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza and across the region," said Martin.Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.The onslaught has resulted in over 40,700 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 94,100 injuries, according to local health authorities.He added: "I stressed the need to avoid a spiral of violence into a regional war, which will serve no purpose and make achieving peace even harder."Martin expressed that he made clear the EU stands ready to engage with Iran "if it is serious" about demonstrating a commitment to peace throughout the region.Also discussing the war in Ukraine, the Irish foreign minister said he "urged Iran to cease its military support to Russia."

News.Az