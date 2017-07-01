'Irevan-2018' portal presented - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

"International Information and Regional Studies" public union which has become winner of the 1 grant tender 'Creation of the portal 'Irevan-2018' annnounced for 2017 by the Council for State Support to NGOs under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has presented the portal 'Irevan-2018'. According to public union chairman Zaur Gariboglu, the portal is created as a continuation of the activity of 'Irevan-2018' movement created by the International Information and Regional Studies and comprising more than 10 NGOs.

Editor of the Karabakh Today and the newly established Irevan-2018 portals Gadir Nasirov said they would work with archives to get protocols evidencing that Irevan (present-day Yerevan) was compromised, these protocols will be posted on the portal, and the encyclopedic materials about the entire Western Azerbaijan will be presented to users step-by-step.

