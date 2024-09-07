IRGC chief says Iran stuck 14 Israeli-linked vessels

+ ↺ − 16 px

Major General Hossein Salami, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), has announced that Iranian naval forces have conducted over a dozen operations targeting vessels linked to Israel. This action was in response to attacks on tankers carrying Iranian oil in international waters, leading to calls from the opposing side for an end to the maritime confrontations.

Major General Salami said on Saturday during a meeting between President Masoud Pezeshkian and the commanders of the Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters of the IRGC, that prior to this, the Zionist regime had mysteriously targeted 14 Iranian ships in the Red Sea and the Mediterranean in an attempt to halt Iran’s oil exports.The Commander of the IRGC added that following Britain’s seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar, Iran also took control of the “Stena Impero” ship, which led them to surrender, and we exchanged our ships. The same situation occurred with the seizure of two Iranian ships in Greece, where Iran took reciprocal action and forced them to surrender.He also referred to the IRGC’s deterrent operations against enemies, emphasizing that we managed to shoot down an advanced American drone.Despite the severe crises following the martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of the IRGC Quds Force, the downing of the Ukrainian plane over Tehran’s skies, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the enemies’ harsh sanctions, we stood firm against efforts to politically isolate Iran.Major General Salami also pointed to the failure of American forces, backed by a warship, in their attempt to seize an Iranian ship in the region, as well as their unsuccessful attempt to capture two Iranian oil tankers en route to Venezuela. He stated that the safest shipping lines in all seas now belong to ships flying the Iranian flag.The IRGC commander also addressed the phenomenon of Takfiri terrorism, crediting its containment as one of the IRGC’s operations beyond Iran’s borders.

