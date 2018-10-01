IRGC targets Ahvaz terrorists ringleaders' position

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to IRGC public relations office, a lot of takfiri terrorists were killed in this operation

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday targeted the positions of the ringleaders of the recent terror attack in southwestern city of Ahvaz, IRNA reports.

IRGC forces shot several surface-to-surface ballistic missiles to terrorists' positions in eastern Euphrates in Syria.

Further details will be announced later.

At least 25 people, including women and children, were killed and more than 60 others injured in September 22 terror attack in Ahvaz which took place during a military parade held to mark the 38th anniversary of the eight-year (1980-88) war imposed on Iran. The self-proclaimed Saudi-affiliated Al-Ahwaz terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

About thirty-five countries have so far condemned the terror attack in Iran.

Iranian members of parliament are scheduled to discuss recent terrorist attack in southwestern Iran on Tuesday, Spokesman of Iran Majlis (parliament) presiding board Behrouz Nemati earlier said.

