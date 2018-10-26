Irina Bokova: Baku Humanitarian Forum looking for ways to solve global issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bokova stressed that intercultural dialogue should not be viewed separately from human development

Putting global issues on the agenda, the Baku International Humanitarian Forum is trying to find ways to solve them, UNESCO’s former Director General Irina Bokova said.

Bokova made the remarks at the 3rd Plenary Session under the motto ‘Baku Process – Advancing Intercultural Dialogue for Human Security, Peace and Sustainable Development: 10 Years Lessons and Perspectives’, being held during the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum on Oct. 26, Trend reports.

"We all think what work should be done and what steps should be taken to properly organize the intercultural dialogue,” she added. “Most appeals are related to inequality, lack of peace, people suffering from migration, and these problems are not resolved yet. Putting these issues on the global agenda, the Forum is holding discussions, trying to find ways to solve them."

Bokova also stressed that intercultural dialogue should not be viewed separately from human development.

“The main obstacle is the lack of information about different cultures,” she said. “Political conflicts and existing problems should be solved peacefully.”

Held under the slogan “Shaping a New World and a New Humanity: Creativity and Human Development”, the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum that kicked off Oct. 25 brings together 581 delegates from 86 countries and 24 international organizations.

News.Az

News.Az