Azerbaijan restores Isa Bulagi spring, one of main symbols of Shusha (PHOTO)

Isa Bulagi spring, one of the main symbols of Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, has been completely restored by Shusha City State Reserve, Maftun Abbasov, Chairman of the Board of Shusha City State Reserve, wrote on Twitter, News.Az reports.

The spring structure is made of marble, the word Isa Bulag is written in the national ornament, and the water supply of the spring has been fully restored.

