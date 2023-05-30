Isaac Herzog: My visit to Azerbaijan is the dream for me and my nation that has come true

“My visit to Azerbaijan is the dream for me and my nation that has come true,” President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog said in a statement to the press with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

“This visit is of great importance for the people of Israel and for bilateral relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Israel,” President Isaac Herzog noted.

