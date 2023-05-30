Isaac Herzog: We come here with an open heart, with great friendship between our nations

Isaac Herzog: We come here with an open heart, with great friendship between our nations

+ ↺ − 16 px

“It's an honor and a pleasure to be here. We come here with an open heart, with great friendship between our nations,” said President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog as he held an expanding meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

“It’s important, of course, that you are a nation that has risen your late father and then you followed his footsteps to build an incredible place, which is a center for so many things,” the President of Israel mentioned.

News.Az