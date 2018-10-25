ISESCO Director General: World must decisively address Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

The world has to be fair to address the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with decisiveness and sincerity, Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri, Director General of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), said at the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

“You cannot achieve peace and security in the world while people occupy other people’s land. This is against the international law, the teachings of religions, and all the noble ethics and morals,” he said.

Altwaijri added that international law must be applied to solve the problem.

“Not only the words, because the world is now full of agonies and problems – in Palestine, Nagorno-Karabakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Myanmar. Many people are suffering, witnessing misery and going through difficulties, and the world is just witnessing and giving them nice words and some assistance,” the ISESCO director general noted.

He stressed that it is impossible to have a safe and secure world without applying justice and international law.

“This is a must, we have to acknowledge it and work for it. This forum is a step forward to achieving this,” Altwaijri said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

