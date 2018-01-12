ISIS 'agriculture minister' arrested in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

ISIS co-called agriculture minister was arrested today during an anti-terror operation across Turkey, local media reported.

Ten ISIS terror suspects were arrested in counter-terrorism operation in Turkey's Kayseri province, including a co-called agriculture minister, a security official, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media said.

Separately, 10 Iraqis were arrested during an anti-ISIS operation in the Black Sea province of Samsun, Anadolu Agency reported.

