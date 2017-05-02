Yandex metrika counter

ISIS attacks Taliban camp in Afghanistan: 31 killed

The ISIS militants have attacked Taliban camp in Afghanistan.

Report informs citing Anadolu that a clash broke out in Chaparhar district of Nangarhar province.

Attaullah Khogyani, Nangarhar governor’s spokesman, told Anadolu, that 21 Taliban insurgents and 7 ISIS militants killed in the clashes. Also, two civilians were killed, 5 wounded in the battles.

Notably, 5 days ago, 76 Taliban militants and 15 ISIS affiliates killed in the armed conflict between the two groups in Derzab district of Jawzjan province. 

