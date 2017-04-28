ISIS builds network of tunnels beneath Mosul - media

+ ↺ − 16 px

ISIS built an extensive network of tunnels beneath Mosul to hide and store munitions.

The discovery of the ISIS machine is credited to the Iraqi Army’s 9th Division, after which a technical adviser with Conflict Armament Research, Devin Morrow, analyzed the machine, according to

According to Morrow, much of the illegally traded weapons are small arms but some demonstrate a level of sophistication never seen before by such a group.

"It's quite unprecedented, the level at which ISIS is able to create its own ammunition and weaponry," Morrow told Fox News.

"We don't see this quality of production in other conflict zones," said Morrow, whose U.K.-based company traces and documents illegally diverted weapons in conflict zones like Iraq, Syria, Somalia, South Sudan, Libya and Yemen.

News.Az