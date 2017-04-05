ISIS first message to Trump made public

+ ↺ − 16 px

The terror group ISIS in new audio released Tuesday called President Donald Trump an Arabic term that means "idiot" and said he doesn't know anything about Islam, according to various translations.

It appears to be the first time the terror group has referred to Trump since he took office. ISIS controls parts of Iraq and Syria, and is currently being targeted by a U.S.-led coalition.

The 36-minute audio was released by ISIS' spokesperson, Abu Hasan al-Muhajir. The previous spokesman and the group's second-in-command, Abu Muhammad al-Adnani, was killed in an airstrike in Syria last year, ISIS and the Pentagon have said.

The ISIS statement calls the United States "bankrupt".

News.Az

