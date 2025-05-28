Islamabad hosts high-level Azerbaijan-Pakistan defense talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Islamabad hosted the Azerbaijan-Pakistan 11th Working Group Level Meeting between the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and the Joint Staff of the Pakistani Armed Forces.

A delegation led by Chief of the International Military Cooperation Department of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry met with the Chief of the Main Department for Foreign Military Cooperation of the Joint Staff of the Pakistani Armed Forces, News.Az reports, citing the ministry.

During the meeting, the current state and prospects for the development of military and military-technical cooperation between the defense authorities of both countries were discussed, along with other issues of mutual interest.

The sides exchanged views on expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation.

In the end, the 11th Working Group Level Meeting Protocol was signed.

News.Az