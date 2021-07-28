Islamabad to host next meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani parliamentary delegations

The next meeting of representatives of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan will be held in Islamabad in 2022, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop said.

Sentop made the statement during a conference in Azerbaijan's Ganja city on Wednesday.

He noted that this format will contribute to the development of relations between the three fraternal states.

Sentop said the heads of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan can also create a trilateral format.

