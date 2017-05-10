"Islamic Games to open with a brief overview of Islamic history"

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will open with a brief overview of significant historical events in the history of the Muslim world, Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov said in a statement.

“Opening ceremonies are of special importance when it comes to major sports events, AzVision reports. The opening of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games too is going to stand out with its beauty,” he noted.

The minister also added that sales of tickets go up following opening ceremonies.

It should be noted that the Games will begin on May 12.

