Islamic State confirms death of al-Baghdadi; names new Caliph

+ ↺ − 16 px

Islamic State named a new leader to succeed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi who was killed during an American military raid in Syria, according to Bloomberg.

In an audio statement published on its social media accounts, the terrorist group confirmed the death of Baghdadi. It said the new leader, Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurashi, will also assume the title of “caliph,” indicating that it still plans to establish an Islamic state.

The statement, read by IS spokesman Abu Hamza al Qurashi, contained threats against America.

The Pentagon on Wednesday released video footage of the weekend raid that led to the death of Baghdadi, including attacks on fighters from the area surrounding the compound where the terrorist leader was hiding.

News.Az

News.Az