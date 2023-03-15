Islamophobia is serious global threat - Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is necessary to take certain steps, to take an open position in the fight against Islamophobia, former Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu said at the international conference "Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges" held in Baku, News.az reports,

According to him, in comparison with previous years, manipulation in connection with Islam, the politicization of Islamophobia, the creation of legal frameworks, the institutionalization and constitutionalization of Islamophobia are especially noticeable today.

"We are determined to fight Islamophobia, move from confrontation to cooperation. We must convince the West that Muslims are not trying to change Europe, change values, respond to these populist statements and eliminate these concerns," Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu added.

News.Az