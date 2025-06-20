Israel and Iran trade more strikes overnight

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) says it carried out dozens of strikes overnight, targeting several sites in Tehran with more than 60 Israeli fighter jets, News.az reports citing BBC.

Around 120 munitions were used to carry out the strikes, which targeted military missile production sites and a nuclear research centre, which Israel's military says was involved in Iran's nuclear weapons development.

Overnight, the IDF also said that Iran carried out strikes on Israel, with reports of hits in the south of the country.

Iran has not commented on these strikes.