Israel announces the 33 hostages scheduled for release
The Israeli government has named 33 hostages set for release during the first phase of a ceasefire that went into effect Sunday morning.

In a post on the Israel X account, which is run by the foreign ministry, the government posted a graphic containing the names and photos of hostages set for release. It is unclear how many of the people named are alive, News.Az citing the CNN.

Of the 33, 31 were taken from Israel on October 7, 2023. The other two hostages due for release have been held since 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Among those due for release are the two youngest hostages held by Hamas – Kfir and Ariel Bibas who, if alive, would be two and five years old, respectively.

Also among those named are two Israeli-Americans who are presumed to be alive: Sagui Dekel-Chen and Keith Siegel. A third Israeli-American presumed to be alive, Edan Alexander, is an Israeli soldier and is not on this list. Four other Israeli-Americans who have been confirmed to be dead – Itay Chen, Omer Neutra, Gadi Haggai, and Judih Weinstein Haggai – are also not on the list.

The people due for release are:

1. Liri Albag

2. Itzhik Elgarat

3. Karina Ariev

4. Ohad Ben-Ami

5. Ariel Bibas

6. Yarden Bibas

7. Kfir Bibas

8. Shiri Silberman Bibas

9. Agam Berger

10. Romi Gonen

11. Danielle Gilboa

12. Emily Damari

13. Sagui Dekel-Chen

14. Yair Horn

15. Omer Wenkert

16. Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov

17. Arbel Yehud

18. Ohad Yahalomi

19. Eliya Cohen

20. Or Levy

21. Naama Levy

22. Oded Lifshitz

23. Gadi Moshe Moses

24. Avera Mengistu (held since 2014)

25. Shlomo Mansur

26. Keith Siegel

27. Tsahi Idan

28. Ofer Calderon

29. Tal Shoham

30. Doron Steinbrecher

31. Omer Shem-Tov

32. Hisham Al Sayed (held since 2015)

33. Eli Sharabi

News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

