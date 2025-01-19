Israel announces the 33 hostages scheduled for release

33 hostages set to be returned in phase one of the Gaza ceasefire

The Israeli government has named 33 hostages set for release during the first phase of a ceasefire that went into effect Sunday morning.

In a post on the Israel X account, which is run by the foreign ministry, the government posted a graphic containing the names and photos of hostages set for release. It is unclear how many of the people named are alive, News.Az citing the CNN Of the 33, 31 were taken from Israel on October 7, 2023. The other two hostages due for release have been held since 2014 and 2015, respectively.Among those due for release are the two youngest hostages held by Hamas – Kfir and Ariel Bibas who, if alive, would be two and five years old, respectively.Also among those named are two Israeli-Americans who are presumed to be alive: Sagui Dekel-Chen and Keith Siegel. A third Israeli-American presumed to be alive, Edan Alexander, is an Israeli soldier and is not on this list. Four other Israeli-Americans who have been confirmed to be dead – Itay Chen, Omer Neutra, Gadi Haggai, and Judih Weinstein Haggai – are also not on the list.The people due for release are:1. Liri Albag2. Itzhik Elgarat3. Karina Ariev4. Ohad Ben-Ami5. Ariel Bibas6. Yarden Bibas7. Kfir Bibas8. Shiri Silberman Bibas9. Agam Berger10. Romi Gonen11. Danielle Gilboa12. Emily Damari13. Sagui Dekel-Chen14. Yair Horn15. Omer Wenkert16. Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov17. Arbel Yehud18. Ohad Yahalomi19. Eliya Cohen20. Or Levy21. Naama Levy22. Oded Lifshitz23. Gadi Moshe Moses24. Avera Mengistu (held since 2014)25. Shlomo Mansur26. Keith Siegel27. Tsahi Idan28. Ofer Calderon29. Tal Shoham30. Doron Steinbrecher31. Omer Shem-Tov32. Hisham Al Sayed (held since 2015)33. Eli Sharabi

