Israel announces the 33 hostages scheduled for release
The Israeli government has named 33 hostages set for release during the first phase of a ceasefire that went into effect Sunday morning.In a post on the Israel X account, which is run by the foreign ministry, the government posted a graphic containing the names and photos of hostages set for release. It is unclear how many of the people named are alive, News.Az citing the CNN.
Of the 33, 31 were taken from Israel on October 7, 2023. The other two hostages due for release have been held since 2014 and 2015, respectively.
Among those due for release are the two youngest hostages held by Hamas – Kfir and Ariel Bibas who, if alive, would be two and five years old, respectively.
Also among those named are two Israeli-Americans who are presumed to be alive: Sagui Dekel-Chen and Keith Siegel. A third Israeli-American presumed to be alive, Edan Alexander, is an Israeli soldier and is not on this list. Four other Israeli-Americans who have been confirmed to be dead – Itay Chen, Omer Neutra, Gadi Haggai, and Judih Weinstein Haggai – are also not on the list.
The people due for release are:
1. Liri Albag
2. Itzhik Elgarat
3. Karina Ariev
4. Ohad Ben-Ami
5. Ariel Bibas
6. Yarden Bibas
7. Kfir Bibas
8. Shiri Silberman Bibas
9. Agam Berger
10. Romi Gonen
11. Danielle Gilboa
12. Emily Damari
13. Sagui Dekel-Chen
14. Yair Horn
15. Omer Wenkert
16. Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov
17. Arbel Yehud
18. Ohad Yahalomi
19. Eliya Cohen
20. Or Levy
21. Naama Levy
22. Oded Lifshitz
23. Gadi Moshe Moses
24. Avera Mengistu (held since 2014)
25. Shlomo Mansur
26. Keith Siegel
27. Tsahi Idan
28. Ofer Calderon
29. Tal Shoham
30. Doron Steinbrecher
31. Omer Shem-Tov
32. Hisham Al Sayed (held since 2015)
33. Eli Sharabi