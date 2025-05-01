Israel arrests 18 for suspected arson tied to wildfires near Jerusalem

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that 18 people have been arrested so far on suspicion of helping to ignite wildfires outside Jerusalem, which continue to blaze in some areas.

Speaking at the annual Bible Contest in Jerusalem, Netanyahu said that one of the suspects was caught in the act of arson, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

The Fire and Rescue Services has so far said that the cause of the massive fires is not yet clear.

Netanyahu said the blaze “is not a simple thing, there is harm to nature and also harm to people, and we’re holding 18 people at the moment who are suspected of arson, one of whom was caught in the act.”

The prime minister noted that he is “sure that we will succeeded in dealing with this challenge as well. We’re doing everything we can to thwart the fire and rehabilitate what was destroyed.”

News.Az