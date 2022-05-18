Israel, Azerbaijan can become successful partners in agricultural sector, official says

Israel, Azerbaijan can become successful partners in agricultural sector, official says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel and Azerbaijan can become successful partners in the agricultural sector, Vice Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Israel Irena Ettinger-Weinstein.

Speaking at the Azerbaijan-Israel business forum in Baku on Wednesday, Ettinger-Weinstein noted that Israeli technologies will help promote the agricultural development of Azerbaijan, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

She thanked Azerbaijan for the warm welcome and commended this as an indicator of high-level relations between the two countries.

News.Az