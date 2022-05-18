Israel, Azerbaijan can become successful partners in agricultural sector, official says
Israel and Azerbaijan can become successful partners in the agricultural sector, Vice Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Israel Irena Ettinger-Weinstein.
Speaking at the Azerbaijan-Israel business forum in Baku on Wednesday, Ettinger-Weinstein noted that Israeli technologies will help promote the agricultural development of Azerbaijan, a correspondent of News.Az reports.
She thanked Azerbaijan for the warm welcome and commended this as an indicator of high-level relations between the two countries.