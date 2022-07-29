Israel-Azerbaijan economic ties continue to grow – ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Economic relations between Israel and Azerbaijan continue to grow, Israeli Ambassador George Deek said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

The diplomat extended congratulations on the signing of an agreement between the Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC and OurCrowd, Israel’s leading global capital crowd funding platform.

“Congratulations to Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC and OurCrowd for this important cooperation which will contribute to both our countries’ growth between the two countries,” he added.

News.Az