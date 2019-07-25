Yandex metrika counter

Israel, Azerbaijan expanding co-op

Israel and Azerbaijan have signed a memorandum of understanding in order to form a national information system in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The memorandum was signed by Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Property Affairs Rustam Shahbazov and President of Ofek Aerial Photography Company David Peretz.

The Israeli side will act as a consultant and provide support to the government of Azerbaijan.

Peretz said that the state of the national information system in Azerbaijan is being studied and the experience of advanced countries will be used to create the infrastructure.

News.Az 

