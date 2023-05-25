Israel-Azerbaijan relations based on mutual respect and trust: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relations between Azerbaijan and Israel are based on mutual respect and trust, said Israel’s Minister of Intelligence Gila Gamliel.

She made the remarks while speaking at an official event organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel to mark Azerbaijan’s Independence Day.

Minister Gamliel said she was honored to take part in the first-ever Independence Day event organized by the newly inaugurated Embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel.

Recalling with satisfaction with her meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in March this year, the Israeli minister stressed that both countries are working together to ensure peace and stability in the region and the world.

Minister Gamliel also highly appreciated the special role of the Jewish community living in Azerbaijan in deepening relations between the two countries.

News.Az