Israel begins intercepting Iranian drones

Israel begins intercepting Iranian drones
Israel’s military has confirmed it has begun intercepting Iranian drones, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Earlier, the military said Iran had launched more than 100 drones at Israel in retaliation for strikes on Tehran and other cities.

An Israeli official said the interceptions are taking place outside of Israeli territory, but did not elaborate.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement.


