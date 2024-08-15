Israel braces for potential Hezbollah response

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli sources reported on Thursday that Tel Aviv is on high alert, anticipating a potential Hezbollah retaliation over the weekend, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The report followed an assessment by Israeli Channel 13, which indicated that Israel believes Hezbollah is determined to respond to the assassination of senior Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukur. This comes in contrast to Iran, which remains hesitant to retaliate for the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.According to the channel, “Hezbollah may launch an attack on Israel after the conclusion of US envoy Amos Hochstein's visit, but the specific targets remain unspecified.”The already volatile Middle East is currently embroiled in escalating tensions following the assassination of Haniyeh, which occurred a day after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut killed Shukur.Previously, Israeli sources had estimated on August 11 that Hezbollah might carry out an attack within the next 24 hours, which did not materialize as expected.

News.Az