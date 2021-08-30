Israel cancels full quarantine obligation for arrivals from most countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel has announced the cancelation of the full quarantine obligation for passengers arriving from most countries, the state's Ministry of Health said, Xinhua reports.

The decision will take effect on Sept. 3, and will apply to vaccinated and recovered passengers only, the ministry added.

However, it will not include the four countries for which Israel has issued a travel ban, which are Bulgaria, Mexico, Turkey and Brazil.

Those landing from the four countries will still have to immediately enter a full seven-day quarantine.

News.Az

