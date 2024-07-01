Israel carries out airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli fighter jets carried out overnight strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, the IDF said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The targets included buildings used by the terror group in Kafr Kila and other infrastructure in Houla, Biyyada, and Rab al-Thalathine, according to the IDF.The IDF on Sunday confirmed that 18 soldiers were wounded, one seriously, by a Hezbollah suicide drone attack near a kibbutz in the northern Golan Heights on Sunday afternoon.According to the IDF Home Front Command, several suspicious “aerial targets” infiltrated from Lebanon around 4 p.m. on Sunday, setting off air raid sirens in the Galilee panhandle and northern Golan Heights.According to local media reports, one of the UAVs impacted in the area of Kibbutz Merom Golan, wounding troops stationed there.Haifa’s Rambam Hospital confirmed on Sunday night that three wounded soldiers were brought to its emergency room by helicopter. One was listed as being in serious condition and required surgery.

News.Az