Israel claims killing of top Iranian general as Trump urges Tehran evacuation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel claimed on Tuesday that it had killed a senior Iranian general amid ongoing exchanges of strikes with Iran, while U.S. President Donald Trump urged residents of Tehran to evacuate and called on Iran to surrender unconditionally.

Trump left the Group of Seven summit in Canada a day early to deal with the conflict between Israel and Iran, telling reporters on Air Force One during the flight back to Washington: “I’m not looking at a ceasefire. We’re looking at better than a ceasefire.”

When asked to explain, he said the U.S. wanted to see “a real end” to the conflict that could involve Iran “giving up entirely.” He added: “I’m not too much in the mood to negotiate.”

Later, he warned Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that the U.S. knows where he is hiding and called for Iran’s “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER.”

News.Az