Israel comes under rocket attack launched from Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced that more than 35 rockets have been launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel since this morning.

According to the IDF, some 15 rockets were fired before 7 a.m. at the Karmiel area. Some of the rockets were intercepted and the rest struck open areas, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media. Shortly before 9 a.m., 20 rockets were launched at the Western Galilee. At least one of the rockets landed in a town, causing damage to several cars. The IDF said most of the rockets launched in the attack were intercepted.Several more rockets were fired at the Dovev area half an hour ago, which according to the IDF all hit open land.There are no reports of injuries in the attacks.

News.Az