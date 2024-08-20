Yandex metrika counter

Israel comes under rocket attacks fired from Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that approximately 20 rockets were launched from Lebanon towards the Western Galilee earlier today.

Some of the rockets were intercepted, while others landed in open areas, News.Az reports citing Israeli media.

There are no reports of injuries.

This latest barrage is part of a broader escalation, with over 75 rockets fired by Hezbollah at northern Israel since this morning.

