Israel conducts extensive airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

The Israeli Air Force has launched extensive strikes on numerous Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

In its statement , the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they targeted multiple sites belonging to the Hezbollah group, particularly in the Beqaa region and various areas of southern Lebanon, News.Az reports.The strikes aimed at several specific targets, including launchers intended for attacks on Israeli civilians, weapons storage facilities, and sites associated with terrorist infrastructure.The IDF affirmed that operations against Hezbollah targets in Lebanese territory would continue.

