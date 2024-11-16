Israel conducts heavy airstrikes on Beirut's suburb

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli warplanes conducted a series of heavy airstrikes on the Haret Hreik neighborhood in Beirut's southern suburb early Saturday, according to Lebanon sources.

The Israeli army issued orders to residents of buildings in Beirut’s southern suburb forcing them to evacuate immediately in preparation for targeted airstrikes that would follow shortly, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Avichay Adraee, an Israeli army spokesperson, included maps in a statement that marked buildings targeted for attack in red.The spokesman claimed that these locations were near facilities and interests associated with Hezbollah.“You must evacuate these buildings and neighboring ones immediately, keeping a distance of no less than 500 meters,” he added.The latest attack comes after the Israeli army conducted four waves of airstrikes on Friday targeting Beirut’s southern suburb. The strikes allegedly hit "command centers, weapons depots, and infrastructure used for terrorist activities."Separately, Israeli airstrikes targeted the towns of Arabsalim, Sajd, and Sa'ir al-Gharbiya in Nabatieh, while the Israeli army shelled the area around Shamaa and Majdal Zoun in southern Lebanon's Tyre district, according to the National News Agency.

