Israel confirms death of two more hostages in Gaza

Israel confirms death of two more hostages in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel has confirmed the death of two more people captured by Palestine’s radical Hamas movement, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The victims were identified as Tal Chaimi, a resident of Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, and Joshua Luito Mollel, a resident of Kibbutz Nahal Oz. They perished while being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Chaimi was a member of an emergency squad sent to contain Hamas militants until the arrival of army reinforcements. Mollel, a student from Tanzania, arrived in Israel just two weeks before the October 7 attack.

News.Az