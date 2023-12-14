Yandex metrika counter

Israel confirms death of two more hostages in Gaza

Israel has confirmed the death of two more people captured by Palestine’s radical Hamas movement, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The victims were identified as Tal Chaimi, a resident of Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, and Joshua Luito Mollel, a resident of Kibbutz Nahal Oz. They perished while being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Chaimi was a member of an emergency squad sent to contain Hamas militants until the arrival of army reinforcements. Mollel, a student from Tanzania, arrived in Israel just two weeks before the October 7 attack.


