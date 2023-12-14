Israel confirms death of two more hostages in Gaza
14 Dec 2023 09:32
Israel has confirmed the death of two more people captured by Palestine’s radical Hamas movement, News.Az reports citing TASS.
The victims were identified as Tal Chaimi, a resident of Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, and Joshua Luito Mollel, a resident of Kibbutz Nahal Oz. They perished while being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Chaimi was a member of an emergency squad sent to contain Hamas militants until the arrival of army reinforcements. Mollel, a student from Tanzania, arrived in Israel just two weeks before the October 7 attack.