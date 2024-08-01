Israel confirms eliminating Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday confirmed the elimination of Mohammed Deif, head of Hamas military wing.

“On July 13th, 2024, IDF fighter jets struck in the area of Khan Yunis, and following an intelligence assessment, it can be confirmed that Mohammed Deif was eliminated in the strike,” the IDF said in a statement.Also, the July 13 strike killed Hamas Khan Yunis Brigade Commander Rafa'a Salameh, whose elimination "was confirmed several weeks ago," the IDF noted.Hamas has not commented on Israel’s latest announcement, however last month it rejected the Israeli claims that Al-Deif had been killed.The announcement comes a day after the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Iran.

News.Az