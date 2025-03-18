Israel consulted with US before Gaza airstrikes, White House confirms VIDEO

Israel consulted with the US on its latest airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, the White House has confirmed.

"The Trump administration and the White House were consulted by the Israelis on their attacks in Gaza tonight," spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told Fox News, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Her remarks came after the Israeli army said it has conducted airstrikes in Gaza, the largest since a ceasefire with the Palestinian group Hamas took effect on Jan. 19.

"As President (Donald) Trump has made it clear: Hamas, the Houthis, Iran, all those who seek to terrorize not just Israel, but also the United States of America, will see a price to pay.

"All hell will break loose," she said.

More than 300 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip last night, the enclave’s Health Ministry said.

"The number of people killed in the Israeli attacks on Gaza has reached 308," the ministry announced.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on March 18 that it had carried out large-scale strikes on facilities in Gaza belonging to the Palestinian movement Hamas.

News.Az