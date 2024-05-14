Israel continues operations in eastern Rafah, around Gaza City

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it continues operations in eastern parts of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip and near the city of Gaza in the north of the enclave, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"IDF troops continue their operations against terror targets in the area of eastern Rafah and on the Gazan side of the Rafah crossing. IDF troops eliminated several armed terrorist cells in close-quarters encounters on the Gazan side of the Rafah crossing," the IDF said. "Overnight, IDF troops expanded their activity in the area of Jabalya and conducted targeted operations on additional terror targets in the area."Apart from that, according to the IDF, Israeli forces continued operations in the vicinity of Zeitoun in the northern Gaza Strip. "IDF troops located tunnel shafts and dismantled several launchers. In addition, IDF troops eliminated several terrorists and dismantled a weapons storage facility and additional terrorist infrastructure," is said.Ground operations were backed by Israeli warplanes. Thus, more than 100 targets in Gaza were hit by Israeli fighter jets during the day.

